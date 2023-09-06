Gamers all around the world are eagerly anticipating one of the biggest video game events of the year – the release of Starfield. Already available in Early Access, the highly acclaimed title from Bethesda will finally be available to everyone in a few short hours.

Scheduled to be available on the Microsoft Store, as well as on Xbox Game Pass PC and Xbox Series X|S on September 6th, 2023, Starfield promises to be a thrilling experience for all players. For those who cannot wait any longer, the good news is that the game will be released during the night, so they can start playing earlier than expected.

If you are excited to explore the vast reaches of space as soon as possible, you will need to stay up late. Starfield is expected to be released tonight at 2am on both the Microsoft Store and the Xbox Game Pass. So, get ready to immerse yourself in an exciting new world of adventure and discovery!

Don’t Waste Time, Pre-Download the Game!

As someone who has played and reviewed numerous games, Starfield has become one of my personal favorites, earning a high rating of 17 out of 20. From the moment I first launched the game, I was struck by its sheer magnitude and grandeur. Bethesda has truly outdone themselves with this one, creating a vast and immersive sci-fi world that rivals even their beloved Skyrim.

The game mechanics themselves might not be revolutionary, but Starfield’s epic scope and attention to detail make it a giant leap forward for RPGs in general. With a sprawling universe that features over 1000 planets to explore, there is no shortage of things to see and do. From engaging missions to countless secrets waiting to be discovered, there is always something to keep you captivated.

One of the standout features of Starfield is its New Game + mode, which allows you to continue playing the game even after you’ve beaten it. This alone adds countless hours of gameplay, making it an incredible value for fans of the genre.

However, it’s important to note that the game is quite large, weighing in at over 120GB on both PC and Xbox Series X|S. To avoid any delays when you’re ready to play, I highly recommend pre-downloading the game. This can easily be done through Game Pass or Steam, so you can start exploring the universe of Starfield as soon as possible.