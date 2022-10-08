Here at Top Buzz Trends brings the latest Game Updates and News for Gaming fans and Gaming Lovers. We get all the Patch Notes and details of Scheduled Maintenance of the Server for all our readers.
A new update has been released for Weird West Update 1.14. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Weird West Update 1.14 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- Fixed bug where some town locations would not go abandoned after wiping their population
- Fixed blocker bug that can happen in Protector Journey where either Maryann or West Standing Woman refuses to talk to you despite the objective leading you to them
- Hide the rival distillery sidequest location until the sidequest is active to avoid stumbling out of context on a bunch of raging farmers attacking you on sight
- Fixed a couple of Russian translation issues with Vendetta dialogs
- Fixed rare blocking bug with the Crime & Punishment side quest where the Oneirist enrolled for the Ritual would decide to be the quest giver for the Once Upon a Dream Side Quest
- On PC, force the game to startup Full Screen rather than borderless to avoid resolution issues
- Fixed Localization issue in Traditional Chinese with the golden shovel and erroneous punctuation in some of the Protector Journey starting dialogs
- Cleaned up Thriving Place of occurrences where NPCs would walk into fireplaces or damage themselves on pickups lying on the ground which could result in a weird mess with the AI Detection/Awareness system
- Fixed various bugs with the wrong weapon being the one equipped or assigned to the Quick Swap slot when multiple variations of the same base weapon exist in inventory
- Increased some of the AI Barks cooldowns to ease a bit the rate at which companions speak
Source: Weird West