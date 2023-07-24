Weekly Japanese Game Releases (July 23, 2023)
Mechanical girls action RPG CRYMACHINA for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch, and summer vacation adventure game Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation for Switch are the highlights of this week’s Japanese video game releases.
Also due out this week is horror visual novel collection Hayarigami 1-2-3 Pack for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch, and side-scrolling platformer Disney Illusion Island for Switch.
Get the full list of this week’s Japanese game releases below. It should be noted that will receive a small percentage of money from purchases made through Play-Asia links. You can also save five percent with our one time-use “23” coupon code or multi-use “COM” coupon code.
Physical and Digital
- CRYMACHINA (PS5, PS4, Switch)
- Limited Edition (PS5, PS4, Switch)
- DeepOne (PS4, Switch)
- Limited Edition (PS4, Switch)
- Disney Illusion Island (Switch)
- North American Version
- European Version
- Hana Saki Work Spring! (Switch)
- Limited Edition
- Hayarigami 1-2-3 Pack (PS5, PS4, Switch)
- Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation (Switch)
- Asian Version
- Saga Planets 4-Work Set (Switch)
- Touhou Soujinengi V and Touhou Genso Maroku W Double Pack (Switch)
- Limited Edition
- You Suck at Parking (PS5, PS4, Switch) – Already available worldwide.
Digital-Only
- Arcade Archives Growl (PS4, Switch) – Launching worldwide.
- Great Ambition of the SLIMES (PC [Steam]) – Launching worldwide.
- Hayarigami: Keishichou Kaii Jiken File (PS5, PS4, Switch)
- Hayarigami 2: Keishichou Kaii Jiken File (PS5, PS4, Switch)
- Hayarigami 3: Keishichou Kaii Jiken File (PS5, PS4, Switch)
- Heist Force (Switch) – Launching worldwide.
- Magic Exposure (Switch) – Launching worldwide.
- PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]) – Launching worldwide.
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]) – Launching worldwide.
- Remnant II (PS5, Xbox Series, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]) – Launching worldwide.
- North American Version (PS5, Xbox Series)
- European Version (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Sword & Fairy Inn 2 (Switch) – Launching worldwide.
- Zoo Park Story (Switch) – Launching worldwide.
The PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch titles listed above can be purchased through Japanese PlayStation Network and Nintendo accounts using prepaid cards:
- PlayStation Store cards (yen): 1,100 / 3,000 / 5,000 / 10,000
- Nintendo eShop cards (yen): 1,000 / 1,500 / 3,000 / 5,000 / 9,000
