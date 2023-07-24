Weekly Japanese Game Releases (July 23, 2023)

Mechanical girls action RPG CRYMACHINA for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch, and summer vacation adventure game Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation for Switch are the highlights of this week’s Japanese video game releases.

Also due out this week is horror visual novel collection Hayarigami 1-2-3 Pack for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch, and side-scrolling platformer Disney Illusion Island for Switch.

Get the full list of this week's Japanese game releases below.

Physical and Digital

CRYMACHINA (PS5, PS4, Switch) Limited Edition (PS5, PS4, Switch)

DeepOne (PS4, Switch) Limited Edition (PS4, Switch)

Disney Illusion Island (Switch) North American Version European Version

Hana Saki Work Spring! (Switch) Limited Edition

Hayarigami 1-2-3 Pack (PS5, PS4, Switch)

Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation (Switch) Asian Version

Saga Planets 4-Work Set (Switch)

Touhou Soujinengi V and Touhou Genso Maroku W Double Pack (Switch) Limited Edition

You Suck at Parking (PS5, PS4, Switch) – Already available worldwide.

Digital-Only

Arcade Archives Growl (PS4, Switch) – Launching worldwide.

Great Ambition of the SLIMES (PC [Steam]) – Launching worldwide.

Hayarigami: Keishichou Kaii Jiken File (PS5, PS4, Switch)

Hayarigami 2: Keishichou Kaii Jiken File (PS5, PS4, Switch)

Hayarigami 3: Keishichou Kaii Jiken File (PS5, PS4, Switch)

Heist Force (Switch) – Launching worldwide.

Magic Exposure (Switch) – Launching worldwide.

PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]) – Launching worldwide.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]) – Launching worldwide.

Remnant II (PS5, Xbox Series, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]) – Launching worldwide. North American Version (PS5, Xbox Series) European Version (PS5, Xbox Series)

Sword & Fairy Inn 2 (Switch) – Launching worldwide.

Zoo Park Story (Switch) – Launching worldwide.

The PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch titles listed above can be purchased through Japanese PlayStation Network and Nintendo accounts using prepaid cards: