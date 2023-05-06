A more entertaining alternative to Google Maps has always been Waze. The app features a cartoonish appearance and frequently includes humorous voice integrations, such as this week’s new inclusion of The Jonas Brothers. Despite the fact that both are Google-owned, the app is significantly more entertaining. Waze has only recently introduced support for Android Auto’s “Coolwalk” display, which enables users to view information like the music they are currently listening to as well as incoming text messages on their dashboard in addition to maps.

It would appear that in addition to all of the new updates, Waze has also recently removed certain functionality from the application.

According to 9to5Google, Waze has intentionally deactivated the majority of the voice commands that are available on Android Auto. If you want to talk to Waze while you’re driving, you can only ask the software to take you to your workplace or your house; you won’t be able to ask it to take you anywhere else.

Over the past week, some users have reported encountering the issue, and Google’s answer to a large number of complaints has been the same pre-written statement each time:

Hi Wazer,

I looked into your report and found that what you described is actually how Google Assistant in Waze on Android Auto is currently intended to work.

“Drive home” and “Drive to work” are the only voice commands available in Waze on Android Auto at the moment. Our developers are working on implementing full Google Assistant functionality.

We’re constantly looking for ways to improve Waze, and we appreciate your feedback.

According to the message, it seems as though the option to ask Waze to guide you to other destinations may be made available again in the near future, although there is no schedule planned at this time.

It is precisely with the voice instructions that there is an issue. You can still input your destination into the app before you head out on the road, even if you wish to drive somewhere other than your house or place of employment (don’t we all?).