Wayfinder Update 1.10

Fixed a crash caused by Silo's level 3 Firebomb
Increased XP up to 3x in Hunts and 1.5x for expedition mini bosses (for real this time)
Raised the echo limit from 300 to 600
Added prevention against selling accessories equip on other Wayfinders
Fixed a crash caused by Silo’s level 3 Firebomb
Increased XP up to 3x in Hunts and 1.5x for expedition mini bosses (for real this time)
Raised the echo limit from 300 to 600
Added prevention against selling accessories equip on other Wayfinders