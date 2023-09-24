A new update has been released for Wayfinder Update 1.09. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Wayfinder Update 1.09 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
New Feature: Echo Dust
- The Echo Fusion system has been overhauled.
- Players can now break down their Echoes into Dust.
- Using the Dust, players can increase the Rank of their Echoes.
- Fixed a bug causing echoes to grant incorrect amounts of XP (now dust) in fusion
- Fixed a bug where Commander Creed’s echo showed a different cost to equip than the actual cost
- REMOVED: “Sort By Power” for Echoes. This has been removed until we implement more informative version of this sort.
- There is now an item limit for Echoes (300) and Accessories (100). See the announcements channel for more details.
- Added warnings for when players are approaching either item limit.
- When you have reached the limit, you cannot pick up anything else until you are back under the limit.
- Fixed Non-Romanized languages on keyboard being nonfunctional in social menu
- Fixed Tooth & Claw, and Epitaph displaying rifle or shotgun skins.
- Increase XP for Hunts by 3x and mini bosses in Expeditions by 1.5x
- Accessories are now able to be sold at Venge’s Shop in Skylight!
- WARNING: On first load of the SELL screen, equipped accessories display on the ALL panel and can be sold without warning the player. They do not appear on the ACCESSORY panel.
- All acquired Accessories will be sold at their intended cost per Accessory level.
- Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to fast travel inside of Lost Zones.
- Fixed an issue where players would be disconnected during an expedition or hunt with the Firebombs imbuement active.
- Fixed an issue where Helper Coins were not being rewarded to the player as expected after completing Lost Zone Expeditions via Helper Queue.
- Fixed an issue causing players to get stuck on a “Please Wait” screen while backing out of the Wayfinder Founder’s Pack menu while it was opening.
- Adjusted the priority quest to unlock Echo Fusion to unlock at the same time as the player unlocks the Echo system.
- Various localization updates and improvements.
- Fixed an issue where non-functional Echoes were populating in the Echo menu.
- Fixed an issue where the Accessory menu would display blank tiles.
- Fixed an issue causing Kyros’ “Siphon Radiant” Ability buff to exceed its intended value of 10%.
- Reward Tower reward emote “Kiss of Venom” will appear in the players’ inventory if/when unlocked.
- The player will see this in their inventory when equipped with Venomess.
- Fixed an issue causing Venomess’s Soothing Vapors Affinity Perk to not function.
- Soothing Vapors not correctly displays visual feedback that you are healing
- Fixed an issue causing Venomess’ Ultimate to fire off in the wrong direction.
- Fixed an issue causing masteries to be locked on Venomess
- Night’s Maw Echo will always drop at its intended Echo type (“Rush”) and Level (15).
- Talon of Pyre’s Echo will always drop at its intended Level (30).
- Added the proper names of travel destinations to load screens.
- Emoting toward an animal in the Overlands zones will no longer cause the camera to target-lock onto that animal.
- Improved travel time to player housing instances
