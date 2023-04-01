No Result
Warzone 2 Patch Notes Update Today on April 01, 2023

by Adam Zampa
April 1, 2023
in Gaming
A new update has been released for Warzone 2 Update You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Warzone 2 Update is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

GLOBAL

GENERAL

  • Stability
    • This update contains fixes for a number of known crashes

GAMEPLAY

Gameplay Adjustments

Ashika Island | Resurgence

  •  Score Events
    • The time removed from the Resurgence Timer by the following Score Events has been adjusted as follows:
      • Armor Break
        • 1 second, down from 2
      • Enemy Downed
        • 4 seconds, down from 5
      • Enemy Eliminated
        • 4 seconds, down from 5
      • Headshot
        • 1 second, down from 2

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue with Tuning that allowed Sprint to Fire Speeds to be increased beyond intended levels
    • This fix also considerably decreases the negative impact of tuning against Sprint to Fire Speed
  • Fixed various issues that could cause some Players to become stuck in certain areas around Ashika Island in Battle Royale
  • Fixed an exploit allowing Players to enter the Map geography with an ATV on Ashika Island
  • Fixed an issue that allowed one-way bullet penetration in some spots on Himmelmatt Expo
  • Fixed an issue that caused some UI text to overlap in Multiplayer Lobbies
  • Addressed an issue where some Players couldn’t access the Social menu while in Building 21 in DMZ

RECENTLY UPDATED

  • Fixed an issue causing a “Quit to Desktop” popup to appear when pressing escape to go back to COD HQ on PC
  • Fixed an issue preventing some Operators from being selectable in Battle Royale and DMZ

Source:Warzone 2

 

