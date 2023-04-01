Warzone 2 Patch Notes Update Today on April 01, 2023

A new update has been released for Warzone 2 Update You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Warzone 2 Update is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
GLOBAL
GENERAL
- Stability
- This update contains fixes for a number of known crashes
GAMEPLAY
Gameplay Adjustments
Ashika Island | Resurgence
- Score Events
- The time removed from the Resurgence Timer by the following Score Events has been adjusted as follows:
- Armor Break
- 1 second, down from 2
- Enemy Downed
- 4 seconds, down from 5
- Enemy Eliminated
- 4 seconds, down from 5
- Headshot
- 1 second, down from 2
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue with Tuning that allowed Sprint to Fire Speeds to be increased beyond intended levels
- This fix also considerably decreases the negative impact of tuning against Sprint to Fire Speed
- Fixed various issues that could cause some Players to become stuck in certain areas around Ashika Island in Battle Royale
- Fixed an exploit allowing Players to enter the Map geography with an ATV on Ashika Island
- Fixed an issue that allowed one-way bullet penetration in some spots on Himmelmatt Expo
- Fixed an issue that caused some UI text to overlap in Multiplayer Lobbies
- Addressed an issue where some Players couldn’t access the Social menu while in Building 21 in DMZ
RECENTLY UPDATED
- Fixed an issue causing a “Quit to Desktop” popup to appear when pressing escape to go back to COD HQ on PC
- Fixed an issue preventing some Operators from being selectable in Battle Royale and DMZ
