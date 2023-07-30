Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios have released the “Keepers of Time” trailer for Mortal Kombat 1
Confirming Geras as a playable fighter.
Mortal Kombat 1 is due out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 19.
Watch the trailer below.
Keepers of Time Trailer
Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios have released the “Keepers of Time” trailer for Mortal Kombat 1
Confirming Geras as a playable fighter.
Mortal Kombat 1 is due out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 19.
Watch the trailer below.
Keepers of Time Trailer
Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios have released the “Keepers of Time” trailer for Mortal Kombat 1
Confirming Geras as a playable fighter.
Mortal Kombat 1 is due out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 19.
Watch the trailer below.
Keepers of Time Trailer
Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios have released the “Keepers of Time” trailer for Mortal Kombat 1
Confirming Geras as a playable fighter.
Mortal Kombat 1 is due out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 19.
Watch the trailer below.
Keepers of Time Trailer
Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios have released the “Keepers of Time” trailer for Mortal Kombat 1
Confirming Geras as a playable fighter.
Mortal Kombat 1 is due out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 19.
Watch the trailer below.
Keepers of Time Trailer
Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios have released the “Keepers of Time” trailer for Mortal Kombat 1
Confirming Geras as a playable fighter.
Mortal Kombat 1 is due out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 19.
Watch the trailer below.
Keepers of Time Trailer
Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios have released the “Keepers of Time” trailer for Mortal Kombat 1
Confirming Geras as a playable fighter.
Mortal Kombat 1 is due out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 19.
Watch the trailer below.
Keepers of Time Trailer
Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios have released the “Keepers of Time” trailer for Mortal Kombat 1
Confirming Geras as a playable fighter.
Mortal Kombat 1 is due out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 19.
Watch the trailer below.