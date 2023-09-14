Owlcat Games to Release Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Traders on December 7

Owlcat Games announced that the highly anticipated game, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Traders, will be released on December 7 for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Traders Announcement in June 2022

The announcement of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Traders was initially made in June 2022. However, the game was only confirmed for a PC release at that time.