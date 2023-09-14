Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Traders Announcement
Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Traders Announcement
Owlcat Games to Release Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Traders on December 7
Owlcat Games announced that the highly anticipated game, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Traders, will be released on December 7 for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.
Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Traders Announcement in June 2022
The announcement of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Traders was initially made in June 2022. However, the game was only confirmed for a PC release at that time.
No Result
View All Result
Top Buzz Trends is not endorsed, moderated, owned by, or affiliated with TopBuzz or any of its partners in any capacity. Top Buzz Trends is an independent news website for Entertainment, Movies, TV Shows, Netflix, Games, and Gadgets, Software, Computers, Smartphones, and more. All promotional material including but not limited to trailers, images, and videos, are all copyrighted to their respective owners. TopBuzz is a registered trademark of ByteDance Ltd.
© 2022 Top Buzz Trends - All Rights Reserved.
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy
.