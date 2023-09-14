





Owlcat Games Announces Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Release Date

Owlcat Games has announced that narrative-driven RPG Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader will launch for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S on December 7, 2023.

Embark on an Epic Adventure

Developed in collaboration with Games Workshop, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader sees players starting out on an epic adventure on board their personal voidship, travelling between the various systems within the Koronus Expanse. As Lord-Captain, your choices will prove crucial during your adventure; do you stay faithful to the God-Emperor, or conspire with the enemies of Mankind? All your decision will impact the open world and those who inhabit it.

Assemble Your Loyal Crew

Players will also put together a loyal crew, whether they’re righteous heroes, twisted psykers, or perfidious xenon. Your followers will offer counsel, assist you in battle, and help you amass even more power; in return, you can guide them on their own personal adventures, forever changing their fate.

Engage in Tactical Battles

Combat is bread-and-butter in your exploits, presented here in isometric turn-based tactical battles. Here, you’ll use cover to your advantage, exploit the environment to give you the edge in combat, and carefully position your allies to get one over on your foes. In fact, your companions are instrumental in achieving victory, as their powerful abilities can sway fights in your favour.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is due out on Dec. 7 for PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S.



