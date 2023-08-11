New name for a new life

In May 2022, Blizzard made an exciting announcement about a new game in the Warcraft universe called Warcraft: Arclight Rumble. Many players considered it a return to the game’s strategic roots, with similarities to popular mobile games like Clash Royale.

Although there was no specific release date given, Blizzard did offer players the chance to pre-register for the closed beta of this mobile game. However, communication about Warcraft: Arclight Rumble has been scarce since then. Today, we have learned that the game is changing its name to something shorter and easier to pronounce. It will now be known simply as Warcraft: Rumble. This name change also comes with some important updates.

A final test phase before launch

As previously mentioned, Warcraft: Rumble had a closed beta that recently concluded. This gave Blizzard the opportunity to assess the future of the game, and it seems that its release date is getting closer.

In an official announcement, the developers of Warcraft: Rumble have confirmed the start of the pre-launch phase. This phase will include a wide range of new or improved features based on player feedback. The game will initially be available for download in the Philippines, with plans to expand to other regions in the coming weeks and months.

During this final testing phase, certain features that were added or modified during the closed beta will be reintroduced, such as the Surge of Arclight, Heroic Campaign difficulty, new areas, new dungeons, PvP overhaul, and new bosses and talents. However, the game still does not have a specific release date outside of the projected window of 2023.

If you’re eager to try out Warcraft: Rumble, you’ll need to be patient for the pre-launch phase to become available in France. And if you happen to be in the Philippines and have already played the game, we would love to hear about your experience in the comments.