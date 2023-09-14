Wandering Sword: A Unique RPG Experience

Publisher Spiral Up Games and developer The Swordman Studio invite you to immerse yourself in the world of Wuxia-style RPG with their latest release, Wandering Sword. This highly anticipated game combines the captivating allure of ancient Chinese martial arts culture with stunning pixel art, creating a truly unique role-playing experience.

A Thrilling Narrative and Expansive World

Embark on a grand odyssey through ancient China, exploring over 75 breathtaking locations across 5 diverse regions in Wandering Sword. From bustling towns to picturesque landscapes, each area echoes the richness and beauty of ancient Chinese tradition. Traverse scenic mountains, dangerous lairs, treacherous terrains, and more, as you become fully immersed in this captivating world.

Master the Art of Martial Arts and Weapons

Wandering Sword brings to life a wide array of martial arts moves and weaponry. Unravel hundreds of martial arts techniques and weapon styles as you traverse the land. Cultivate your energy through meridian points, gain expertise in both external and internal forms, and achieve true mastery of martial prowess.

Innovative Combat System

Wandering Sword introduces an innovative combat system that operates on a tiled board, offering players the flexibility to switch between turn-based and real-time modes. Whether you prefer a slower pace or enjoy real-time action that demands quick reflexes, this dual mode approach caters to your playstyle.

Build Relationships and Navigate Intricate Storylines

Building relationships is an integral part of your journey in Wandering Sword. Connect with NPCs and recruit up to 14 unique martial artists along your adventure, each with their distinctive abilities. The NPCs have been designed to simulate realistic behavior, living their own lives filled with adventures and martial arts practice. Navigate your relationships wisely, and you may even find love in this intricate world of martial arts!

Multiple Endings and High Replayability

Delve into an immersive Wuxia adventure with Wandering Sword. Make choices throughout the game that shape multiple endings, and enjoy a wide array of side quests supplementing the main storyline. With over 20 hours of engaging gameplay, Wandering Sword guarantees high replayability and a fresh experience with each adventure.

Experience Wandering Sword with the Exclusive Launch Trailer

Get a glimpse of the enchanting world of Wandering Sword by watching the exclusive launch trailer below.