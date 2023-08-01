Even if TEMPEST Dawning Connections Delayed to October 26
Voltage has delayed the release of the otome visual novel fan disc even if TEMPEST Dawning Connections from its previously planned summer release window to October 26. The game will be available for Switch worldwide.
Here is the story synopsis, as stated on its official website:
At the edge of despair, the flower of hope begins to bloom…
When death stole her last breath, the girl reached for the witch’s hand.
She did it to change herself after being deceived and despised. To get revenge on the detestable people that scorned her.
But in the end, what she wished for was neither power nor honor… but love.
She forfeited her own life, killed others and was killed herself, and even sacrificed her loved ones to achieve the best ending.
And now, after repeated deaths, the story of her life begins.