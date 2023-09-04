Volition Closes Its Doors It is with deep regret that we share the news of the closure of Volition Studio on August 31st, after years of producing high-quality video games. The studio, famous for its work on the reboot of the popular game franchise, Saints Row, has ceased its operations. The announcement was made public on the social networking site, LinkedIn by the studio itself. This decision was made by Embracer Group, the parent company that acquired Volition Studio in 2018, as part of its recent restructuring plans. The closure of the studio has saddened the gaming community and the developers who worked hard to create some of the most popular video games in recent years. RELATED POSTS Final Fantasy XVI: PC Version Confirmed – Release Date and DLC Updates How a Belgian Company Captivated Millions of Players with a Niche Universe: The Success Story of Baldur’s Gate III Final Fantasy 16 Update 1.001.000: Patch Notes, Bug Fixes, and New Features Revealed Volition Closes Its Doors

One of the most popular video game development studios, Volition, has recently closed down, much to the disappointment of the gaming community. Volition was particularly renowned for its contribution to the reboot of the highly popular Saints Row game franchise. The studio itself made the announcement about its closure on LinkedIn, sending shockwaves throughout the industry. The decision to shut down Volition was made by Embracer Group, the parent company that had acquired the studio in 2018. It is reported that Embracer Group is currently undergoing a major restructuring process, which unfortunately resulted in the closure of this well-regarded game development hub.

