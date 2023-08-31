Volition Shut Down by Parent Company Embracer Group

Volition, the studio behind popular franchises like Saints Row, has been closed down by its parent company Embracer Group. After a successful 30-year run, Volition will sadly cease to exist.

In a farewell statement, the studio expressed pride in creating top-notch entertainment for fans worldwide. They always aimed to bring joy, surprise, and delight to their community.

This decision was part of a restructuring program announced by Embracer Group in June. As they evaluated their strategic and operational goals, they made the tough choice to close Volition immediately.

In an effort to support their team, job assistance and a smooth transition plan are being provided to Volition employees. The studio would like to express their gratitude to customers and fans who have shown unwavering love and support throughout the years.

Just last July, Volition celebrated their 30th anniversary. They thanked loyal players, past and present developers, and expressed excitement for the future.

It is disheartening to see that Embracer’s mismanagement of numerous studios and intellectual properties ultimately led to the closure of Volition.

This unfortunate event is reportedly a result of Embracer’s failure to finalize a recent partnership deal, potentially with Saudi Arabia’s Savvy Games.

It is our hope that the affected developers can quickly find new opportunities and continue their amazing work elsewhere.

Source: Volition Games