Volition Games Shut Down Amidst Embracer Group Restructuring Earlier on Thursday, it was revealed that Volition Games would be shut down due to Embracer Group restructuring its business in the fallout of a $2 billion partnership deal collapsing.

Gearbox Publishing Layoffs in Light of Embracer’s Restructuring Later that same day, we see more victims of Embracer’s restructuring as a report from GameDeveloper reveals more layoffs from Gearbox Publishing. “No one saw it coming, but my contract and those of my colleagues who started in June had to be terminated. We were simply victims of the group’s restructuring,” said a translator from Gearbox Publishing named Allan Jacquemart.

Failed Partnership With Saudi Arabia’s Savvy Games Leads to Cuts Embracer had a partnership deal with Saudi Arabia’s Savvy Games, valued at $2 billion, which ended up not closing due to Saudi Arabia pulling out in the eleventh hour. Since then, Embracer has been making cuts. Unfortunately, this has meant that many talented developers have lost their jobs, including the closure of Volition, a 30-year-old studio.

Embracer’s Mismanagement and Putting Too Many Eggs in One Basket Embracer has spent the last few years acquiring numerous studios and intellectual properties with the intention of releasing a large quantity of games each year to balance out any potential losses. However, it appears that there has been a general mismanagement of all its different teams, and Embracer has put too much focus on the failed partnership. It is disappointing and saddening to see. Hopefully, those affected by the layoffs will find new opportunities soon. Source – GameDeveloper