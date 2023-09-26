Vic Game Studios, a renowned game development company, has recently unveiled a thrilling 13-minute gameplay video for their latest creation, “animation RPG” BREAKERS: Unlock the World. This highly anticipated game is currently being developed for PC, iOS, and Android platforms and will be available as a free-to-play title with in-app purchases, adding to its allure. Although the release date and specifics regarding its availability in the western market are yet to be announced, excitement is already building around this epic adventure.

If you want to learn more about BREAKERS: Unlock the World, there are further details about the game available here and here.

To get a taste of the action and immerse yourself in the captivating world of BREAKERS: Unlock the World, watch the gameplay video provided below.

Gameplay Video

Table of Contents

0:00 – Opening

0:13 – Game Start

0:41 – Cutscene: Meeting Liz

2:58 – Dialogue

3:58 – Heading to the Runis

4:40 – Cutscene: Meeting Shion

6:45 – Battle

8:56 – Cutscene: Unlocking the Ruins

12:24 – Dialogue

Gameplay