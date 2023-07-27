Vertigo Gaming Announces Cook, Serve, Delicious: Re-Mustard!

Vertigo Gaming has announced Cook, Serve, Delicious: Re-Mustard!, a reimagined version of the original Cook, Serve, Delicious! game for unspecified consoles and PC (Steam). It is set to launch in 2024.

Additionally, Vertigo Gaming has also announced the upcoming release of the original Cook, Serve, Delicious! game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch in the fall.

About Cook, Serve, Delicious: Re-Mustard!

Get ready for an all new take on the original classic Cook, Serve, Delicious! game! For the ten year anniversary, we wanted to return to the game that started it all. Cook, Serve, Delicious: Re-Mustard! introduces a refreshed campaign where you start from a zero star restaurant and work your way up to a five star world class establishment! Key Features: An all new campaign with brand new emails and story elements that connect it to the events of Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! and Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!

New mode: Typing Mode tests your typing skills as you flex your IPMs (Ingredients Per Minute) by typing out each ingredient in this frantic new way to play Cook, Serve, Delicious!

Re-balanced difficulties ranging from Chill to Extreme!

All new art and expanded music by the original composer, Jonathan Geer.

All 30 classic foods are back with new recipes and ingredients, as well as ten brand new foods.

Classic local cooperative Chef / Expediter mode.

New campaign side quests and surprises!

Brand new 60 frames per second code base.

View the first screenshots in the gallery below:

Screenshots

document.addEventListener(“DOMContentLoaded”, function(){

var slider = tns({

container: “#carousel_825139 .carousel__container”,

items: 1,

loop: false,

lazyload: true,

lazyloadSelector: “#carousel_825139 .carousel__item img”,

navContainer: “.carousel-nav_825139”,

controlsContainer: “.carousel-controls_825139”

});

var thumbnails = tns({

container: “.carousel-nav_825139”,

items: 5,

lazyload: false,

slideBy: 1,

nav: true,

controls: false,

loop: false,

navPosition: “bottom”

});

document.querySelector(“#carousel_825139 .carousel-controls__next”).onclick = function () {thumbnails.goTo(“next”);};

document.querySelector(“#carousel_825139 .carousel-controls__prev”).onclick = function () {thumbnails.goTo(“prev”);};

})