The version 4.0 update for Genshin Impact, titled “As Light Rain Falls Without Reason,” is set to launch on August 16, developer miHoYo announced.

Here is an overview of the update:

Fontaine: The Fifth Nation of Teyvat

Version 4.0 introduces Fontaine, the fifth nation of Teyvat. Fontaine is known as the Nation of Justice and is a hub of culture, art, and technology. The update brings new adventures, gameplay modes, stories, and three new playable characters. In addition to the bustling city on the surface, players will also have the opportunity to embark on an underwater adventure, a first in the game.

Underwater Adventure in Fontaine

Fontaine, located northeast of the Sumeru desert, is now ruled by Focalors, the Hydro Archon and the God of Justice. Players will have the chance to explore underwater areas in Fontaine, where they can collect Recovery Orbs to restore stamina, swim through Turbulent Bubbles to speed up movement, and engage in underwater combat using different techniques.

New Bosses and Challenges

Version 4.0 also introduces new bosses. The first boss challenge, “Icewind Suite,” is a product of Fontaine’s clockwork technology and features a dancing clockwork meka duo. Another boss enemy, the heavily Armored Crablord “Emperor of Fire and Iron,” resides in an underwater cave and possesses powerful Pyro attacks.

New Playable Characters

Fontaine’s first three playable characters will make their debut in 4.0. Lyney, the eldest sibling, is a five-star archer who can perform Pyro magic tricks and transform into a Grin-Malkin Cat. Lynette, Lyney’s little sister, is a four-star Anemo character who wields a sword. She can approach enemies with incredible speed. Freminet, the youngest sibling, is a four-star Claymore user with expertise in Cryo and Physical attacks.

Improved Gaming Experience

Version 4.0 brings several new functions and features to enhance the gaming experience. These include Global Illumination (GI) for improved graphics, motion sensor support (Gyroscope) for enhanced controls, faster loading on PlayStation consoles, a multi-layered map, and new Party Setup backgrounds and animations.

Genshin Impact is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android. A Switch version is also planned.

