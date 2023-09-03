About Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is now in development at The Chinese Room and will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG in fall 2024, publisher Paradox Interactive announced. The previously announced PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions are no longer planned. A full gameplay reveal is planned for January 2024.

“Vampire: The Masquerade holds a special place in our hearts,” said The Chinese Room studio director Ed Daly in a press release. “The story world’s dark setting filled with intricate narratives built on top of modern society perfectly fits our studio’s catalog. Bloodlines 2 is our most ambitious project to date. Fans of the franchise have been eagerly awaiting this game, and we are up to the challenge. We are bringing more than 15 years of award-winning experience to the project, creating a game that honors the legacy of its predecessor while bringing its gameplay to the modern era.”

Paradox Interactive vice president of World of Darkness Sean Greaney added, “We were immediately impressed when we saw The Chinese Room’s proposal for Bloodlines 2. They have a true passion for the source material, making them ideal partners to develop a story in the Vampire: The Masquerade setting that resonates with players. We are committed to making Bloodlines 2 a success. Bringing on a studio that shares our vision was critical to helping us achieve these goals. Fans of the franchise can rest assured knowing that Bloodlines 2 is in good hands, and we will have more to share with you in January.”

About The Chinese Room

The Chinese Room, a Sumo Digital studio, is developing the highly-anticipated Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. The Chinese Room brings their award-winning storytelling to Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, creating a high-quality Vampire: The Masquerade action RPG by talented developers with triple-A experience. Fans eager to sink their teeth into Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 can look forward to the gameplay reveal in January 2024 and its launch in fall 2024.

The Chinese Room is known for creating groundbreaking first-person titles that have won awards from BAFTA, TIGA, and more for their emotionally rich narratives. The studio’s world-class background makes them well-equipped to tell a Vampire story set in modern Seattle reimagined for a World of Darkness action RPG.

About Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Bloodlines 2 is the successor to the cult-classic Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines. Bloodlines 2 takes players to the dark underbelly of Seattle, where vampires struggle for survival and supremacy. As an Elder vampire, players meet compelling characters, maneuver complex political relationships, stalk the city streets for prey, and engage in intense combat while balancing the need for blood. Throughout the game, players must always be mindful of their surroundings or risk breaking the Masquerade—the absolute law of secrecy that keeps vampire society hidden from humanity.

Trailers