Square Enix is an action RPG “Valkyrie Sanctum” scheduled for release on 9/29 PS5 / PS4 version and Steam version on 11/12We are pleased to announce the addition of a new element for this new product.

“Hildo’s Vengeance” A special mode in which Hildo becomes a playable character. Shadow (alter ego) attack, such as Hild’s exclusive skill tree, you can experience a new action experience different from the time of Valkyrie operation. “Ceramic Gate” A time attack battle of high difficulty is released after the main part is cleared. There are restrictions on the weapons and skills that can be used for each level, and you can earn special rewards when you clear all battles. New DIFFICULTY “VERYHARD “/ VALKYRIE” New difficulty “VERYHARD” and “VALKYRIE” are added for those who want to enjoy the action of high difficulty. Source: Valkyrie Elysium