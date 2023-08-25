Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection III will launch for Switch on December 7 in Japan for 8,580 yen, Edia announced.

A special edition will also be available for 16,280 yen, which will include a copy of the game, two-disc soundtrack CD, trading card, and the official memorial book “My Dear Maiden.”

As previously announced, Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection III will include the following five titles:

The Fantasm Soldier Valis (December 1986, PC-8801, mkIISR)

The Fantasm Soldier Valis (August 1987, Famicom)

Valis: The Fantasm Soldier (July 1989, MSX2)

Valis III (March 1991, Mega Drive)

Super Valis IV (March 1992, Super Famicom)

Watch a trailer below.