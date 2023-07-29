





Update 1.10 is Available

FromSoftware, the game developer currently working on Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, is also continuing to support their popular game Elden Ring. Recently, they released patch 1.10 to address bug fixes and balance adjustments.

This update increases the damage output of weapons, spells, and incantations, as well as improves damage reduction on certain attacks. Its main focus seems to be making slower builds more viable. However, it offers more than just that.

The Ultimate SoulsBorne Technique

This update also brings attention to a technique well-known among SoulsBorne players, called critical hits. This technique involves dealing significant damage to opponents by hitting them at a precise angle, either from the front when they are vulnerable or directly from behind.

Unlike in previous games, Elden Ring had reduced the area for back critical hits, making it more challenging to execute. However, this update has made performing this technique much easier. Players have already started to exploit this mechanic, as even a slight step sideways towards the opponent triggers the animation. While this update makes the technique almost unavoidable, it’s possible that FromSoftware is already working on reducing the angle for these devastating blows.



