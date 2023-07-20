Upcoming Video Game Adaptations: Borderlands and Gran Turismo Movies

With all the video game adaptations in the works at PlayStation Productions, it isn’t the only big publisher turning its popular gaming IP into new films and tv shows.

Nintendo, as well, made a huge splash earlier this year with the Super Mario Bros Movie. Now, 2K will enter the fray with Gearbox and a new Borderlands movie.

The Borderlands movie, set to release on August 9, 2024, boasts an impressive cast including Kevin Hart, Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ariana Greenblatt.

While not much is known about the film, it is worth noting that HBO’s The Last Of Us writer and showrunner Craig Mazin recently disassociated himself from the project.

The film was undergoing re-shoots and has faced delays. Unfortunately, the ongoing strike across the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) is likely to cause further delays.

On the other hand, fans can look forward to the Gran Turismo film, scheduled to premiere on August 11, 2023.

