Upcoming Release of “Of the Red, the Light, and the Ayakashi Tsuzuri”

About the Game:

“Of the Red, the Light, and the Ayakashi Tsuzuri” is a PC game originally released in 2011 by the dojin group HaccaWorks*. Since then, it has been adapted into a comic book series, a novel, drama CDs, and other forms of media. In 2014, it was re-released on the PSP gaming system with significant updates and additional content such as a prequel and a new ending.

This new version of the game includes all the content from the PSP version but is now even more accessible and enjoyable to play. It will be available on both the Nintendo Switch and Steam platforms. Some of the added features include a digital illustration collection, updated game specifications and user interface, and support for multiple languages including Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

Story:

The game follows the story of a young boy named Yue, who was born in a mountain shrine in the town of Utsuwa. One day, he attends the winter festival with his childhood friend, a black fox named Kurogitsune. As Yue experiences the outside world for the first time, he encounters two mysterious boys. When he returns to the mountain, the shrine owner, Mikoto, reveals some surprising information to him.

Characters:

Main Character:

Yue: A laid-back and curious young boy who likes to take things at his own pace. He descends from the mountain for the first time during the winter festival.

Branch Characters:

Kurogitsune: Yue’s loyal friend and a self-proclaimed big brother figure. He is straightforward and strong-willed.

Togo Tsubaki: A mature and caring second-year student at Utsuwa High School. He lives with his father and little sister.

Akiyoshi Tochika: The son of a prominent land-owning family. He is straightforward and suffers from severe allergies, always carrying a box of tissues with him.

Sagano: A mysterious man who appears at twilight and seems to have a connection to Yue.

Sub Characters and Other Characters:

Mr. Sato: A Shinto priest at Utsuwa Shrine and a mentor figure to Yue.

Mikoto: The master of the mountain that rules over Utsuwa. She treats Yue like a younger brother.

Momiji: A doll-like specter with a love for food. He dreams of making 100 friends.

Tomori: A specter who serves Mikoto and watches over the mountain lights.

Saku and Nagi: Schoolgirl-like specters who patrol the town and have contrasting personalities.

Ranchu: Another specter serving Mikoto who takes care of the residents at Utsuwa Shrine.

Mr. Abe+: A specter who works at the talisman counter and has a mysterious appearance.

Kagetsu and Mashiro: Specters who serve Mikoto and are responsible for the “cleaning” of Utsuwa City.

Hina Tsubaki: Togo’s younger sister, a bright and innocent kindergartner.

Goldfish+: Three goldfish specters who can take human form and are always together.

Sora Suzuki: A classmate of Togo and Akiyoshi, who admires Togo and loves lending him his notebooks.

Young Man A: A boy who Yue meets in town and is connected to the town’s disappearances.

Yaichi Tsubaki: Togo’s caring father who is an unsuccessful novelist working part-time.

Akitoshi Tochika: Akiyoshi’s father and a major landowner supporting Utsuwa City.

These are just some of the characters you’ll encounter in “Of the Red, the Light, and the Ayakashi Tsuzuri,” each with their own unique personalities and stories.

(Source: Official Website)



