Upcoming Forza Monthly Edition: Last Discussion with Developers before Launch

The new monthly edition of Forza will take place on Monday, September 11th. This will be the last discussion with the developers before the launch of the video game, so we have a lot of interesting information.

Exciting Updates for Forza Motorsport

Turn 10 did not elaborate on the content of the streaming event, but simply announced the date and time by posting on X. With twenty available tracks confirmed at the launch of Forza Motorsport, it could be the turn of the full list of passenger cars.

System Requirements and Multiplayer Details Released

The system requirements for the PC version and some details about the multiplayer mode and the Builder’s Cup career mode have recently been released. Additionally, information about the game pass is available.

Preview Gameplay Videos Available

To pass the time, you can check out some of the gameplay videos that have surfaced in recent weeks.

