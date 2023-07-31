Exciting Upcoming Content for Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

**Content Until December!**

*While waiting for Shadow of the Erdtree – Elden Ring DLC ​​-, fans of “Souls-like” action-RPG games have plenty to look forward to! On September 19, Lies of P and its Bloodborne universe will kick things off, followed by The Lords of the Fallen a month later. However, let’s not forget about another great representative of the genre! Remember, last March saw the arrival of Wo Long Fallen Dynasty on PC. Developed by Team Ninja, known for their work on Ninja Gaiden and Nioh, this game showcases their expertise in action gameplay. In our review, Wo Long received a score of 17/20, thanks to its solid gameplay.*

Extended Roadmap for Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

Team Ninja has recently unveiled the roadmap for Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, extending until December 2023! The game will receive two additional paid DLCs, “Conqueror of Jiangdong” and “Jingxiang Uprising,” set to be released in September and December respectively. These expansions will introduce new weapon types, scenarios, increased difficulty, enemies, and end-game content, offering players plenty of new challenges.

Commitment to Continuous Improvement

The game director and producer, Masakazu Hirayama, expressed his commitment to improving the Wo Long experience every month. In addition to the DLCs, the team aims to expand the strategy aspect of the game and improve its ease of play. This includes reinforcing the uniqueness of each weapon, refining enemy cancellation mechanics, and revamping underutilized spells and powers. The team will also work on enhancing the interface for a better overall user experience. These updates will be rolled out in the coming months.

Upcoming Balancing Adjustments and New Features

Furthermore, the update schedule includes plans for balancing adjustments and new features in the following month. Players can also anticipate a collaboration between Wo Long and Lies of P and Nioh, which promises to be more ambitious than the previous collaboration with Naraka Bladepoint, scheduled for September and November.