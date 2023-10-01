Publisher 3D Realms and developer Slipgate Ironworks Unveil New Trailer for Playstation-Inspired RPG “Combustion”

Step into the world of Combustion, a gripping dieselpunk action RPG that channels the nostalgic essence of the PlayStation era. As part of the highly anticipated Realms Deep 2023 event, publisher 3D Realms and developer Slipgate Ironworks have released an exciting new trailer that showcases the game’s immersive gameplay and captivating storyline.

About “Combustion”

Set in the dystopian city of Norrune, plagued by the nefarious activities of the enigmatic Scorch, Combustion follows the journey of Calico, a dedicated officer of the N.P.D. Together with his comrades, Calico must combat the rampant crime and unravel the mysteries surrounding Scorch’s destructive agenda. Drawing inspiration from the classic games, films, and comics of the late 80s and 90s, this pulp noir adventure seamlessly blends elements of heavy combustion engines, CRTs, and rugged robots that define the gritty dieselpunk setting.

Key Features of “Combustion”

Immerse yourself in the world of law enforcement as you work to solve the intricate case of the notorious serial-killer, Scorch.

Uncover the secrets of Norrune by exploring its diverse streets, bustling shops, and even its atmospheric amusement park, all in between your challenging missions.

Engage in an action-packed RPG experience with rich content. Customize your character’s perks before each mission and witness the dynamic and reactive nature of the game world.

Equip Calico’s multipurpose baton, featuring a built-in lasso, freeze-spray, electrical stunner, and more, to aid in your battles against the forces of evil.

Combustion is currently in development for PC (Steam), with the release date yet to be announced. Embrace the nostalgia and prepare for an unforgettable journey through a captivating dieselpunk world.

Realms Deep 2023 Trailer

Experience the heart-pounding action and immersive visuals of Combustion by watching the official trailer below: