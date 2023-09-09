Unreleased Information About Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red

Release Period and Protagonists

Tom Henderson has unveiled intriguing details about Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red, a highly anticipated game set in ancient Japan. The release date for this new chapter in the series is tentatively scheduled for the holidays of 2024, although a delay to the following year is still possible. According to insider reports, the game is already playable, and Ubisoft Quebec is expected to reveal more information in early 2022.

Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red will introduce two playable characters: a male samurai and a female shinobi. The male samurai draws inspiration from Yasuke, the first African samurai who served in Japan during the late 1500s. The report lacks specific details about the female shinobi, but she is described as a highly agile warrior compared to the samurai counterpart.

Importance of Stealth and Gameplay Features

In Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red, stealth mechanics will take center stage, drawing influence from the renowned Splinter Cell series. Players will have the ability to hide in the shadows and extinguish torches to create darkness, evading enemies. Another notable gameplay feature mentioned is the ability to manipulate enemy bodies, strategically placing them in hard-to-find locations.

Additionally, Ubisoft aims to distinguish the two characters by equipping them with unique weapons and distinct attributes. The game will also offer destructible environments, allowing players to utilize various tools at the disposal of assassins to break doors and other objects as in real-life scenarios.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cultural Respect and Platform Availability

It is worth noting that Ubisoft has made assurances regarding the portrayal of Japanese culture in Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red.

As of now, the game’s planned launch is slated for late 2024, targeting PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC platforms.