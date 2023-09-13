UNSEEN Studio Files Trademarks for “Kemuri”

In an exciting development, UNSEEN, a studio led by the talented Ikumi Nakamura, has recently filed three logo trademarks for their upcoming project, “Kemuri.” Accompanying these trademarks is a fourth logo trademark for a distinct icon. These filings were made public on September 6 in Japan, sparking intrigue among fans and industry insiders alike.

A Symbolic Translation

Derived from the Japanese language, the word “kemuri” beautifully translates to “smoke” in English. This enticing choice of name evokes imagery and curiosity, suggesting a mysterious and atmospheric experience that awaits players.

Talented Team and Noteworthy Background

Established in Tokyo in March 2022, UNSEEN boasts a team of highly skilled professionals from diverse backgrounds. Led by Ikumi Nakamura, who has a remarkable portfolio as an artist and director, having contributed to acclaimed games such as “Okami,” “Bayonetta,” “The Evil Within,” and “Ghostwire: Tokyo,” the studio brings a wealth of talent and experience to their projects.

An Unannounced New Intellectual Property

Currently shrouded in secrecy, UNSEEN is diligently working on an undisclosed new intellectual property. With their impressive track record and the buzz surrounding the “Kemuri” trademarks, anticipation builds for what promises to be a groundbreaking addition to the gaming industry.