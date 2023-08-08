An important detail that went unnoticed

Since its announcement on September 9, 2021, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been highly anticipated by fans. The game will feature two playable Spider-Man characters, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, and aims to surpass the success of the first installment released in 2018.

During the PlayStation Showcase in June, it was revealed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will expand beyond Manhattan Island for the first time in the franchise’s history, offering players the opportunity to explore the surrounding neighborhoods, similar to Grand Theft Auto IV.

Another exciting aspect of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the inclusion of iconic super-villains, such as Venom, Kraven, The Lizard, and The Kingpin.

However, amidst the various trailers, one important detail has gone unnoticed.

Peter and MJ finally united?

A keen-eyed Reddit user named Massive-Ad3457 noticed an interesting detail that suggests Peter Parker and Mary Jane have grown closer than ever in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. In the previous game, their relationship went through ups and downs, only finding stability towards the end of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the spin-off of the first game.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it appears that their relationship has continued to evolve positively. As shown in the image shared by Massive-Ad3457, Peter Parker and Mary Jane are wearing matching outfits. This seemingly insignificant detail signifies their unity.

Just a reminder, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release exclusively for PlayStation 5 on October 20th. So, fans won’t have to wait much longer!