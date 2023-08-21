Starfield: Create Your Character and Choose Your Traits

Introduction

Recently, many screenshots taken by players playing Starfield in early access were made public. These screenshots displayed, among other things, the screen for creating a character and the characteristics and backdrop elements that a player might select before actually beginning to play the game.

Choosing Your Character Traits

Before venturing out into Starfield’s huge, open universe, a player can choose up to three characteristics for their character (in addition to a “background”) to take with them. There are many options available. The ones that let you absorb alien DNA and provide you with a “luxurious, customizable house” that you still have to make mortgage payments on were the ones that stuck out the most in these screenshots. Still, there were a few others that were notable as well.

Starfield is nearly a life simulator, and there are many things that Bethesda Game Studios has included to flesh out the game in a way that almost appears tongue-in-cheek for a first-person, open-world shooter like Starfield. Bethesda Game Studios is responsible for the development of Starfield. If a player has the ‘Dream Home’ attribute, for example, they can unlock a house that may be customized; nevertheless, they will be required to make weekly payments on the 125,000 credit mortgage they own.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is an apparent desire to assist their parents in dealing with their retirement, keeping them in the money as the game rolls. Some traits identify the player with specific religions, and there is an apparent need to help their parents deal with their retirement.

Alien DNA and Other Perks

According to the description, there is also a perk called Alien DNA, which gives the player the ability to obtain permanent boosts in specific areas, such as gains in health and oxygen, as well as a variety of aspects of their mobility abilities. Seventeen drastically diverse qualities and backgrounds can be chosen, and each background offers a variety of beginning talents.

Conclusion

Most of this data was presented in earlier official Starfield displays, where we first learned about it. Nonetheless, it is always interesting to dig into the specifics of the available benefits and characteristics. Players in Starfield will be able to create any life they choose for themselves.

Many thanks to the Twitter account zVisceral_ for using their photographs.