Unity, the popular graphics engine, recently announced a new policy regarding game development teams and payment systems. However, this change has raised concerns among software makers, including those involved with Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus.

Paying for Installed Copies

One major change introduced by Unity is the commitment to pay 20 cents for each installed copy of a game. Independent developers using Unity Personal/Unity Plus will be required to pay this fee once their game’s revenue exceeds $200,000 in the last 12 months and has more than 200,000 current installs.

Although this may seem like a reasonable fee, it can present a significant challenge for many development teams considering the prevalence of free games and multiple installations by single users, even on a single device.

Concerns from Development Teams

Various development teams, including AGGRO CRAB from Another Crab’s Treasure, a game set to be released on Xbox Game Pass, have expressed immediate concerns about this new policy. The inclusion in the Microsoft subscription worries the team as it may attract a large audience eager to try the game.

Furthermore, there is uncertainty surrounding Unity’s intention to charge development teams for each copy downloaded by users who pirated the game online. However, it should be noted that the company hasn’t provided a clear clarification on this matter.

About Unity and its Games

Unity is the graphics engine behind several successful games, such as Genshin Impact, Cuphead, Rust, Hollow Knight, and Pokémon GO. Its capabilities and widespread use contribute to the significance of changes in its policies.

