The Secrets of Baldur’s Gate 3

The highly anticipated game, Baldur’s Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios, is already revealing some exciting surprises. One observant player, Persies, stumbled upon a reference to the popular animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender. In a screenshot shared by Persies, their character is seen standing next to an NPC named Geezer Loryss, who is upset because thieves stole his merchandise. This NPC is a nod to a recurring character in the TV show who often has humorous encounters involving cabbages.

For those who doubt the connection, there is a special dialogue exchange with Geezer Loryss that only occurs if the player is using a monk character. The NPC accuses monks of causing trouble and warns them to stay away from his cabbages, which aligns with the mischievous behavior of Aang, the protagonist of Avatar: The Last Airbender, who is also a monk and has a habit of accidentally knocking over the NPC’s vegetables. Reddit users expressed their amusement and surprise at this Easter egg, praising the developer’s attention to detail and hinting at the overall quality of the game.

One excited user commented, “I can’t wait to play as a monk in the game and have a character inspired by Aang!”

Exploring the Monk Class in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers players a wide range of gameplay possibilities with its twelve selectable classes. Among these classes are the monks, who have various subclasses to choose from. Selecting the path of shadow, for example, allows players to embody a stealthy character who relies on fists for combat, taking inspiration from ninjas. The path of the Four Elements, on the other hand, provides more versatility by allowing players to utilize the best skills from each school of elemental magic. Lastly, the open hand path focuses on close combat and combos.