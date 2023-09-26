Crash vs Spyro Racing: Uncovering Gameplay from the Prototype

Crash Bandicoot and Spyro The Dragon are two well-known names for anyone who grew up with PlayStation consoles in their home. There was a time when players could have experienced both of them in the same game.

Crash vs Spyro Racing was an arcade racer developed by LT Studios, a subsidiary of Argonaut Software, the studio famous for the popular Star Fox series.

Unfortunately, the game was never released as LT Studios and Argonaut went under before completing the project. However, thanks to YouTuber Modern Vintage Gamer (MVG), gameplay from a prototype of Crash vs Spyro Racing has been discovered.

This isn’t the first time this game has been found. MVG points to an Italian article that unveiled it last year. Nevertheless, this is the first time we are able to see the gameplay.

In his video, MVG showcases a small “vertical” portion of the game that he found on an old original Xbox dev kit. There is also a video that seems like it would be the intro before entering the main menu.

It’s always fascinating to think about the games that could have been, especially when we can catch a glimpse of them. The gameplay doesn’t introduce any groundbreaking features to arcade racing, but a final game could have been truly interesting to experience.

Source – ModernVintageGamer