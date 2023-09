Ubisoft’s XDefiant by Tom Clancy Postponed

Introduction

Ubisoft announced this XDefiant by Tom Clancy postponed until about October. The freetoplay shooter was originally scheduled to release in the summer for PS5 and Xbox Series X (PS4 and Xbox One would have followed later anyway).

Reason for Postponement

The reason for this is that the certification process on PlayStation and Xbox has proven to be more extensive than initially thought.