Ubisoft’s New Strategy

Since the release of Assassin’s Creed Origins in 2017, Ubisoft has been known for its massive games. However, many people have struggled to finish games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Far Cry 6 due to their excessive length. In order to avoid this mistake, Ubisoft is completely changing its strategy for its upcoming games.

Shorter and More Focused

Following the release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which will only require about twenty hours to complete, Ubisoft aims to bring back the experience of the earlier Assassin’s Creed games. This shift in strategy is also evident in the upcoming game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Avoiding Overwhelming RPGs

In an interview with IGN, Julian Gerighty, the creative director of Star Wars Outlaws, discussed the game’s length. He made it clear that the game will not follow the recent trend of offering RPGs that take 200 or 300 hours to finish. This decision is a departure from Ubisoft’s previous approach.

Reasonable Planet Sizes

In a recent interview with Edge Magazine, Julian Gerighty emphasized that the planets in Star Wars Outlaws will not be unrealistically large. Unlike Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which aimed to represent the entire country of England, the planets in Star Wars Outlaws will be about two to three times the size of zones in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Although only three planets have been confirmed so far, such as Tatooine, Toshara, and Kijimi, there are rumors that other planets like Akiva and Cantonica may also be included.

Release Date and Platforms

Star Wars Outlaws does not have a specific release date yet, but it is expected to be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2024. Fans will need to be patient while waiting for its release.