Ubisoft’s Immortals Fenyx Rising Cancelled Sequel: Report Reveals Reasons

Ubisoft, one of the industry’s leading publishers, is known for its massive franchises and intellectual property. Among these, Assassin’s Creed holds a special place in Ubisoft’s heart.

This focus on Assassin’s Creed has led to a challenging environment for new IPs to emerge. This was the case with Immortals Fenyx Rising.

A sequel for the game was initially planned, but ultimately cancelled. A recent report sheds light on the potential reasons behind this cancellation, citing the game as “very different” from Ubisoft’s usual portfolio.

However, it wasn’t the game’s uniqueness that led to its cancellation. According to Axios, the project started to exceed the budget Ubisoft had earmarked for it.

The cancelled sequel aimed to explore Polynesian mythology. Players would have journeyed through fictionalized versions of New Zealand, Hawai’i, Tahiti, and Easter Island.

Source: Axios