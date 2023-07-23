Ubisoft Will Delete Your Account If You Are Inactive for Too Long

It was recently discovered that Ubisoft has a procedure for closing accounts that, if activated, will clear your history with the company if you do not log in for an extended period. The organization’s support personnel made it obvious that this is the case, and its repercussions are severe. If you do not log into your account for an extended period of time, all of the content in it, including your purchases, unlocks, and progress, will be removed automatically.

It makes no difference if you have spent $500 on the platform or recorded thousands of hours; if you stop using Ubisoft’s services for a little bit too long, they will send you an email informing you of the approaching cancellation of your account. This applies even if you have logged thousands of hours. If you disregard or lose the email, you must say goodbye to your Ubisoft account.

How Much Time Do You Have Left?

According to what we’ve seen, the time period before a user is considered “too inactive” isn’t a hard and fast rule. Still, some users have theorized that it might be anywhere from two to six years – or even longer, according to others. Even though the duration that must pass before a person is considered “too inactive” isn’t carved in stone. After reaching that point, you will be given a warning email, and then you will have a period of thirty days during which you can log into your account.

This is just horrifying. Ubisoft CONFIRMS they will delete your account & purchased games if you go inactive for too long!!! Ubisoft.. WTF?! Another example of why I’m becoming more & more concerned with the death of physical games. pic.twitter.com/4MD7yYwUFM — Michael (@LegacyKillaHD) July 22, 2023

It is presumed that even anything as simple as logging in is sufficient to be considered active once more.

If you had purchased every Assassin’s Creed game, several Far Cry titles, and possibly some Splinter Cell or Rainbow Six games, you would lose them all if you were inactive with Ubisoft over an extended period of time.

What are your thoughts on the information that has been revealed? Are you incensed by it, or does it make perfect sense?