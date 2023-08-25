Ubisoft Unveils New Gameplay Trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora PC Version

Ubisoft has recently released an exciting new gameplay trailer specifically showcasing the PC version of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. This trailer highlights exclusive features developed in collaboration with AMD.

Witness Never-Before-Seen Gameplay Footage

The video gives us a sneak peek at previously unreleased gameplay footage, showcasing impressive ray tracing in shadows and reflections. Additionally, the game will support FSR 2 scaling, and DLSS support has also been confirmed in recent updates.

Test Your Hardware Configuration

Ubisoft has gone a step further by including a convenient testing tool within Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. This feature allows players to quickly assess how well their hardware configuration handles the game by toggling various performance-enhancing features.

Optimized for Different Screen Configurations

Frontiers of Pandora is designed to cater to a wide range of screen setups. Whether you have an ultra-wide screen or a multi-monitor configuration, Ubisoft has ensured that the game is optimized to make the most out of these setups. The development team has particularly focused on maximizing performance for processors with a larger number of cores.

Embark on an Exciting Adventure in Pandora

In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, players have the exciting opportunity to assume the role of a Na’vi who has been held captive by the RDA Corporation for fifteen years. However, this character finally escapes and returns to freedom on their home planet, Pandora.

Availability and Editions

Mark your calendars! Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be available on December 7, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. If you’re eager to explore the various content and pricing options, you can find more information on the Standard, Gold, and Ultimate Editions here.