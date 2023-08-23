Ubisoft May Acquire Rights to Activision Blizzard King Games

Microsoft has presented a new project at the CMA on Tuesday, August 22, suggesting that Ubisoft may acquire cloud gaming rights to Activision Blizzard King games. Microsoft has been attempting to purchase Activision Blizzard King for several months now. However, the takeover is subject to scrutiny from various competition authorities. While Microsoft awaits approval from the CMA, it is delegating the cloud gaming aspect to Ubisoft to show its willingness to embrace competition. This agreement would allow Ubisoft to offer all Activision Blizzard King titles on its cloud gaming service, Ubisoft+. It is important to note that this only pertains to cloud gaming and not subscription services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Microsoft’s Plan to Embrace Competition

Under this new agreement, Microsoft and other cloud gaming services will need to pay a contribution to Ubisoft in order to offer games like Call of Duty and Diablo on their platforms. This benefits Ubisoft by making its catalog more appealing and generating additional revenue. However, there are two major limitations to this agreement. Firstly, it is contingent on the approval of the Activision Blizzard acquisition by the CMA, with a decision expected by October 18. Secondly, the agreement only applies to countries outside the European Economic Area. Within the EU and other associated countries, Microsoft will continue to manage the cloud gaming rights to Activision Blizzard games regardless of the CMA’s decision.