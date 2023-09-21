In an exciting update, Ubisoft Massive has officially announced Tom Clancy’s The Division 3. The executive producer of the entire Division brand is Julian Gerighty, who was previously the creative director for The Division 2.

This announcement was made in a tweet and further explained in a casual blog post on Ubisoft’s website. It’s worth mentioning that such a big franchise like The Division receives such a simple announcement.

This news is significant, particularly for fans eager to know that Gerighty is back in a larger role within the franchise.

“Julian will oversee all games and products, including Tom Clancy’s The Division 3, led by Massive Entertainment who is actively building a team for the game,” Ubisoft stated in its announcement.

Link to Ubisoft’s Announcement

However, the only downside for Division fans is that Massive is still in the early stages of building a team for The Division 3. This suggests that it may take several years before the game is released.

Source: Ubisoft Massive