Ubisoft Cancels Immortals: Fenyx Rising Sequel

VGC initially reported it, and insiders later confirmed the news. The sequel to Immortals: Fenyx Rising, which was internally called codename Oxygen, has been scrapped.

Reasons for the Cancellation

According to VGC, the decision to abandon the game was made at the beginning of this month because of “perceived challenges around establishing the IP.” This information was communicated to staff in a company-wide email approximately two weeks ago.

Unique Features of the Cancelled Game

Footage revealing that the codename Oxygen was written in Polynesian was provided on the condition that the footage not be shared publicly. The footage evidenced the individuals could shapeshift into various fantastical beasts. It is common knowledge that the various creatures will endow the character with the ability to fly, swim, and exercise command over the four traditional elements (fire, air, earth, and water).

Development Progress and Reception

The game might have been roughly 18 months from its release, with development starting in 2021 – just a few months from its planned release date. The disappointing news that a video game will no longer be released always comes as a blow to those who worked on the project. However, insiders who had also participated in internal playtesting of the game stated that they were “surprised and confused” by the decision to terminate it because it had been making good progress.

According to an aggregator of reviews known as Metacritic, the first iteration of Immortals: Fenyx Rising was met with “generally favorable” reviews and warmly welcomed by fans.

Fans React

Would you have enjoyed playing a sequel to Immortal Feynx Rising if it had been developed?