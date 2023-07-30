Immortals Fenyx Rising 2 Cancelled for Assassin’s Creed Red

Reports indicate that Ubisoft has decided to cancel the release of Immortals Fenyx Rising 2 in favor of focusing on the development of Assassin’s Creed Red. This information has been shared by various sources, including VGC and Steven Totilo of Axios. Ubisoft has chosen to reallocate its internal resources to prioritize the next installment of Assassin’s Creed and the overall series.

Disappointment Among Fans

The announcement of the cancellation of the Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel has come as a disappointment to many fans who were excited about the new mythological IP. The planned second chapter was set to explore Polynesian mythology, which had generated considerable interest among players.

Ubisoft’s Decision

Ubisoft has acknowledged that they made the decision to abandon the Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel in order to concentrate their efforts on other ongoing projects. Their recent dedication to the Assassin’s Creed series, particularly with the highly anticipated Codename Red set in feudal Japan, seems to have taken precedence over the possibility of a sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red

Rumors surrounding Assassin’s Creed Codename Red suggest that the main protagonist could be an African samurai. This upcoming installment has generated significant excitement within the gaming community.

ADVERTISEMENT