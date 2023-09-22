Ubisoft Announces The Division 3 and New Executive Director

Great news for gamers! Ubisoft has officially announced the development of The Division 3, with Julian Gerighty taking on the role of executive director for the entire series. However, Ubisoft has noted that the game is still in its early stages, so we’ll have to wait for a trailer.

New Direction for the Franchise

In an announcement on their official website, Ubisoft revealed that Julian Gerighty will also be the executive producer of The Division Brand. Although he is currently working on Star Wars Outlaws as the creative director, Gerighty expressed his excitement about returning to The Division franchise. He was initially impressed by the game’s presentation at E3 2013 and joined the team as an associate creative director in 2014.

Continued Support for The Division 2

Ubisoft made it clear that Gerighty’s main focus will be building a team for Massive Entertainment’s Tom Clancy’s The Division 3. However, they reassured fans that support for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will still be ongoing.

“We may have over 40 million players, but The Division franchise is still in its early stages. There are so many incredible stories to tell, places to explore, and people to protect.”

If you’re a fan of the series, make sure to check out the 12-minute video for The Division 2: Descent.