Ubisoft Announces The Crew Motorfest Reaching Golden Phase and Disc Printing

Ubisoft has officially announced that The Crew Motorfest has entered the golden phase, marking the end of its development. Simultaneously, the French publisher has started the disc printing process, bringing the highly anticipated racing game one step closer to release.

Fans can now eagerly anticipate the game’s release on September 14th, available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Official Announcement from Ubisoft

Ubisoft shared their excitement via Twitter, stating that The Crew Motorfest has been certified gold. They express pride in achieving their second Golden Master this week and congratulate all the teams involved in the game’s creation. Ubisoft eagerly looks forward to welcoming players to the finish line on September 14th.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Another Achievement

Notably, Ubisoft celebrates another gold phase achievement this week with Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a game set to hit the market even earlier than originally anticipated.

