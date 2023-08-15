A message of rarity: Ubisoft gives an earlier release date Assassin’s Creed Mirage known. Instead of October 12, the actionadventure will now be released on October 5 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

They don’t give a specific reason for this, but they probably want some October blockbusters like Lords of the fallen, Alan Wake 2, spiderman 2 or Super Mario Wonderget out of the way a little clearer.