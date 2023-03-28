A new update has been released for Two Point Campus Update 1.17 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Two Point Campus Update 1.17 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Release Notes
- Fixed a bug where captured ghosts were shared between Janitors
- Fixed an issue where job assignments would toggle to off for newly trained staff.
- Fixed a bug where prestige was shown on unowned plots on Lifeless Estate
- Fixed an issue preventing Level 2 Green Screen research for Space Academy and School Spitis DLC.
- Fixed a bug where interrupting Janitors from cleaning would leave the litter in an unclearable state, but would still cause unattractiveness.
- Fixed an issue with preventing Ghost Students from counting towards room capacity.
- Updated UI to search for suitable earliest available times for events.
- Fixed a bug causing delay of animations on visitors after a save is loaded.
- Fixed a bug with DLC job not appearing on the job assignment UI
- Fixed a crash caused by earning Haunted Housework Achievement
- Updated the course UI to remove extra tiles
- Added some VFX for NPCs using the Ectovat
- Adding some logging to help track down an occasional issue with saving the game on Switch
- Fix for crash that occasionally happens when overwriting templates
Source:Two Point Campus