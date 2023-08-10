Twisted Metal Becomes Peacock’s Most-Binged Comedy Show

PlayStation Production’s latest show, Twisted Metal, premiered on Peacock and has been receiving positive feedback from viewers.

Within just two weeks of its release, Twisted Metal has become the streaming service’s top original comedy, with viewers watching an average of three episodes per sitting. Some viewers even managed to finish all 10 episodes.

While Peacock has not shared specific viewership numbers, the show has broken records and received a positive user score on trusted platforms like Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes.

These achievements allude to the potential for a second season of Twisted Metal, although the ongoing strike situation makes it uncertain when we will receive updates on its production.

Source: Deadline