Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion

Nightdive Studios announces the comeback of Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion for current consoles. Technically, we can expect 4K resolution and 120 frames per second on all consoles except the Switch.

Appeared in PAL realms Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion on September 8, 2000 for the Nintendo 64. Remasters will follow on November 14.